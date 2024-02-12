Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Sells 3,779 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,779 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 53,815,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,525,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average is $11.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.