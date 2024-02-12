Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Trims Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,480,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,785. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $43.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $488.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.60 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 15.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $180,394.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,017 shares of company stock worth $934,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

