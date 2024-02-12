IPG Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,555 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after purchasing an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,306,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,400 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,266,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,593,476. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $59.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

