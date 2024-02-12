IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,601 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,601 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth $8,639,000. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. The stock had a trading volume of 14,059,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,239,635. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.