IPG Investment Advisors LLC Buys 34,970 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Generac makes up approximately 2.5% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Generac worth $11,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,557.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $583,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,825,490 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNRC traded up $4.25 on Monday, hitting $131.16. 659,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,591. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.86 and a 12 month high of $156.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.32.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

