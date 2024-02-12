IPG Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in F5 by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in F5 by 12.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,562,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in F5 by 33.6% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 21,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.05, for a total transaction of $239,127.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,750,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,048 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 203,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,648. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.05 and a fifty-two week high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. TheStreet raised shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of F5 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

