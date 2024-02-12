IPG Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.04 Million Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 390,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,565 shares during the quarter. Paramount Global comprises approximately 1.1% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the first quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 635.0% in the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paramount Global Price Performance

PARA traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $13.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,843,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,637,521. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PARA shares. Loop Capital cut Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

