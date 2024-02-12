IPG Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 7,123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,123 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Totem Point Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.58. 9,195,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,285,785. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $155.20.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,979,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

