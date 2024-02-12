IPG Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $187.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,224,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,790. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

