IPG Investment Advisors LLC Sells 237,130 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 66.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,210 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 237,130 shares during the period. Western Digital accounts for approximately 1.2% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $399,546,000 after buying an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $266,449,000 after buying an additional 212,758 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $234,711,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WDC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,423,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,359,628. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

