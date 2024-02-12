IPG Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

IPG Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,460 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.96.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

NYSE:PBR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,444,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,897,629. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.26. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.46 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 35.31%. On average, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

