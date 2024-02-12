IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $102.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day moving average is $100.44. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85.

In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $786,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237,849 shares in the company, valued at $690,056,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,365,000. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in IPG Photonics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

