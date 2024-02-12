Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.47

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.36, with a volume of 194432 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $113.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 220.24% and a positive return on equity of 112.29%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

