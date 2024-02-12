iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a growth of 1,232.6% from the January 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 432,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 418.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 239,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 86,186 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.12. 39,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,538. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.44.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.