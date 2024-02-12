iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,986,987. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2421 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

