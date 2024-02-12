iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.90

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.90 and last traded at $113.84, with a volume of 129981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.55.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.