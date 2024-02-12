iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.5% of Econ Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Econ Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 293,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.53. 1,913,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,757,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

