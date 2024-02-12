iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $64.91

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.91 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 3934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.85.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $583.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.19.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMXF. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

