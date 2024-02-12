iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IXC traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.96. The company had a trading volume of 298,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,114. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $42.38.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.