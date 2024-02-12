iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Position Lowered by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $4,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,307,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 5,098.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,868,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,469,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,299,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,036,000 after purchasing an additional 125,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 402,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,327,000 after purchasing an additional 42,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $38.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $33.66 and a 52-week high of $39.95.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.