iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Cut by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,641 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average is $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

