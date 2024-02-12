iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Reduced by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

USMV stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,343,641 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

