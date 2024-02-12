iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 161.7% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc CA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,852. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.39 and a fifty-two week high of $276.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.66 and a 200-day moving average of $249.14.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

