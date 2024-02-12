iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.81

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $109.81 and last traded at $109.70, with a volume of 161332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.84.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IWP. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.