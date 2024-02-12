iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.83

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.83 and last traded at $71.83, with a volume of 124201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $150,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.