iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 1-Year High at $176.76

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $176.76 and last traded at $176.70, with a volume of 154503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $175.48.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.73.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.