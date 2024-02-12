iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.78

iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.78 and last traded at $88.74, with a volume of 18725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.81.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

