iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.10

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.10 and last traded at $269.06, with a volume of 8037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.01.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

