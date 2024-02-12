iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $269.10

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $269.10 and last traded at $269.06, with a volume of 8037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $267.01.
iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81.
Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF are set to split on the morning of Thursday, March 7th. The 5-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 7th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, March 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.