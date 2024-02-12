iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.81

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.81 and last traded at $59.80, with a volume of 2460 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $865.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 169,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

