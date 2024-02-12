Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $142.44

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $142.44 and last traded at $141.91, with a volume of 253884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

Get Jabil alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Jabil

Jabil Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.49 and its 200 day moving average is $121.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,528,000 after buying an additional 1,440,857 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.