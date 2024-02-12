JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lowered its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,769,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,101 shares during the period. JD.com makes up 0.9% of Davis Selected Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in JD.com were worth $138,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in JD.com by 468.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD opened at $22.82 on Monday. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $54.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on JD shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of JD.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JD.com from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

