Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.34) target price on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,702.60 ($21.34) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,251.91, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,354 ($42.05). The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,873.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,060.26.

In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

