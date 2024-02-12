Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,500 ($31.34) target price on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AAL. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($31.34) to GBX 2,200 ($27.58) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($32.97) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,708.57 ($33.95).
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American
Anglo American Stock Down 2.1 %
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,840 ($23.07) per share, for a total transaction of £9,991.20 ($12,525.01). 7.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.