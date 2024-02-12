JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Increased by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,372,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 818,430 shares during the quarter. JetBlue Airways accounts for 2.4% of IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $10,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.96.

Shares of JBLU stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,076,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204,449. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

