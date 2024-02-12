JFrog Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 4,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 555% compared to the average volume of 677 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,969,129 shares of the company's stock, valued at $173,919,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $214,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,373 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,617,891.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,243 shares of company stock valued at $13,722,858 over the last ninety days. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JFrog in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JFrog by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:FROG traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.33. 2,980,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,614. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.67. JFrog has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $40.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FROG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

