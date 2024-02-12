Johnson & Johnson Buys New Stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 912,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,000. Neumora Therapeutics makes up 4.7% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 0.60% of Neumora Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.
Insider Transactions at Neumora Therapeutics
In other news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,216.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,131,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,491,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Neumora Therapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.
Neumora Therapeutics Profile
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
