Johnson Rice Begins Coverage on Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $88.50.

TDW stock opened at $67.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.18. Tidewater has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $77.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,102,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,101,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Tidewater by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 214,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in Tidewater by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 178,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 95,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

