JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Price Target to $133.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on YUM. Barclays reduced their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Yum! Brands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.75.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total transaction of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 605.1% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

