JW Asset Management LLC Makes New $9 Million Investment in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 345,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,000,000. Vita Coco makes up about 3.9% of JW Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Vita Coco as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COCO shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Vita Coco from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vita Coco news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 1,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total value of $34,752.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 121,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,394.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $1,585,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 675,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,851,492.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,105 shares of company stock worth $2,217,253. 51.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COCO traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $20.67. 158,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,779. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.21.

Vita Coco Profile

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

