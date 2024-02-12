JW Asset Management LLC Takes Position in High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI)

JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. High Tide makes up approximately 0.1% of JW Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in High Tide by 279.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of High Tide by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. 3.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HITI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. 194,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.57. High Tide Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. It also manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.