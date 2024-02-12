KeyCorp Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.15. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

