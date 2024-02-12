KeyCorp Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $185.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

WMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.13.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

WMS opened at $162.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.54. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.45. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $163.46.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 8.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth $2,182,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 11,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 448,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.