Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

KRG opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,291.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

