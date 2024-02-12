KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) PT Lowered to $11.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE:KREF opened at $9.52 on Thursday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a current ratio of 361.76, a quick ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.87 million, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -128.21%.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares in the company, valued at $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,516,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,731,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,422,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after purchasing an additional 592,973 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,930,000 after acquiring an additional 280,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

