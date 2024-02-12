Knowles (NYSE:KN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KN. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Get Knowles alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Knowles

Knowles Stock Up 1.9 %

KN stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Institutional Trading of Knowles

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Knowles by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after acquiring an additional 220,911 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Knowles by 9,648.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 213,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 211,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter valued at $657,000. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

(Get Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.