Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Shares Acquired by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 0.5 %

PHG opened at $20.60 on Monday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

