Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
