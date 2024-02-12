Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 8,556 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,546,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,547 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,936,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 2,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 608,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,188,000 after buying an additional 585,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $77.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.84. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $49.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.