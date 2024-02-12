Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $785,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $158.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $159.08.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

