Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $946,000 Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Workday by 13,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 233,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,211,000 after acquiring an additional 231,960 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Workday by 25.2% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,495,000 after buying an additional 288,930 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 0.9% during the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its position in shares of Workday by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $304.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $280.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.31. The company has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of 1,270.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.06 and a 52-week high of $308.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total value of $886,743.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,670 shares in the company, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.